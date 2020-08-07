Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] Revenue clocked in at $1.59 billion, down -36.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: BPYU] price plunged by -1.44 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3325 per share on its Class A Stock payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly dividend on the 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: BPYUP) of $0.39844 per share payable on October 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2020.

A sum of 1160638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $11.90 and dropped to a low of $11.645 until finishing in the latest session at $11.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

BPYU Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, BPYU shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.34, while it was recorded at 11.68 for the last single week of trading, and 14.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.76 and a Gross Margin at +29.22. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.42.

Return on Total Capital for BPYU is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.03. Additionally, BPYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,004.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $509 million, or 93.10% of BPYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPYU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,101,075, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,036,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.37 million in BPYU stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $32.87 million in BPYU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPYU] by around 9,156,422 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 13,407,770 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,096,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,660,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPYU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,791,579 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,782,014 shares during the same period.