ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $17

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] closed the trading session at $15.80 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.57, while the highest price level was $16.62. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Lowe’s and HomeAdvisor Launch Partnership to Get Pros Leads.

New program further demonstrates ongoing commitment to keeping Pros working.

To further their commitment to keeping Pros working, Lowe’s and HomeAdvisor today announced they will help Pros get leads by offering Lowe’s for Pros Loyalty Program members a free, year-long HomeAdvisor subscription. Qualifying Lowe’s Pro loyalty members will get the annual subscription and also receive a credit for an average of 10 free leads connecting them to HomeAdvisor’s extensive network of millions of homeowners looking for Pros to complete home projects.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 86.54 percent and weekly performance of 1.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 95.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 96.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 2122610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ANGI stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 9 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ANGI stock trade performance evaluation

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.78, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.30. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.78. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of $6,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,444 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,828,637, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,329,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.4 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $108.04 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 13,340,568 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 11,833,097 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,233,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,406,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,847,319 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,196,850 shares during the same period.