Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Is Currently -0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $3.31 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Agenus To Participate in a Panel on Cell Therapy for Infectious Diseases at the B. Riley Virtual Infectious Disease Summit.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, and Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian Hospital, will discuss AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.’s (a subsidiary of Agenus) allogeneic iNKT cell therapy approach for infectious diseases at the B. Riley Virtual Infectious Disease Summit – Therapeutics Day on a Panel entitled Pursuing Curative Cell Therapy Approaches.

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Agenus Inc. represents 145.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $580.44 million with the latest information. AGEN stock price has been found in the range of $3.23 to $3.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 1815957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

There are presently around $260 million, or 46.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 13,096,625, which is approximately 47.544% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,174,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.3 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.98 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 29,900,853 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,367,676 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 42,277,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,545,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,894,535 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,444,236 shares during the same period.