Wolfe Research Initiated Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] slipped around -0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $59.92 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Spark Starts Roll out of New Faster, ‘Self Healing’ Network Technology.

The new Optical Transport Network will support faster restoration of service and increased capacity for Spark’s 5G roll out .

Spark has completed the first stage of its next generation Optical Transport Network (OTN 2) that has ‘self healing’ capabilities to automatically restore services after things like natural disasters. It is believed to be the first time these ‘self healing’ capabilities have been deployed in New Zealand. In addition, it will increase data capacity on Spark’s network by up to eight times, and support Spark’s 5G services.

Ciena Corporation stock is now 40.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIEN Stock saw the intraday high of $60.50 and lowest of $59.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.44, which means current price is +95.95% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 1156122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. On May 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CIEN shares from 54 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, CIEN shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.53 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.17, while it was recorded at 59.77 for the last single week of trading, and 44.96 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.49 and a Gross Margin at +42.56. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 13.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.77. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $39,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ciena Corporation posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 23.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $8,251 million, or 94.00% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,819,764, which is approximately 1.772% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,700,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $880.88 million in CIEN stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $256.3 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 14,268,820 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 22,001,610 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 101,423,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,693,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,289,260 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,337,164 shares during the same period.