why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $331.96

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] traded at a high on 08/05/20, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $312.47. The company report on August 5, 2020 that UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend.

The UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on September 22, 2020, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on September 14, 2020.

About UnitedHealth Group.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2982218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $298.74 billion, with 949.00 million shares outstanding and 942.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 2982218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $331.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $308, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 7.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.98.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 299.81, while it was recorded at 305.72 for the last single week of trading, and 281.24 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.60. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $42,582 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.72%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $261,383 million, or 89.50% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,072,946, which is approximately 2.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,749,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.79 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.27 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -2.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,086 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 40,647,903 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 37,685,528 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 758,171,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,504,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,179,352 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,630,424 shares during the same period.