why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $284.20

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] slipped around -1.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $283.78 at the close of the session, down -0.45%. The company report on July 30, 2020 that NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on Aug. 28, 2020.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves approximately 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2020 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune’s 2018 list of companies that “Change the World.” For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock is now 17.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $286.00 and lowest of $281.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 285.63, which means current price is +62.35% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 1595423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $284.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Sell rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 6.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.47 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 258.67, while it was recorded at 281.89 for the last single week of trading, and 245.50 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +30.12. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.42. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 2.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.17%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $110,120 million, or 81.20% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,517,375, which is approximately 2.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,907,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.74 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 856 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 22,674,910 shares. Additionally, 812 investors decreased positions by around 20,968,693 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 344,403,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,046,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,518,810 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,670,495 shares during the same period.