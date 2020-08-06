why Navistar International Corporation [NAV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.88

Navistar International Corporation [NYSE: NAV] traded at a high on 08/05/20, posting a 5.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.98. The company report on July 15, 2020 that Navistar and TuSimple Partner to Bring Autonomous Trucks to Market, Navistar Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV), a producer of International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, and TuSimple, a global self-driving technology company, announced today that the two entities have entered into a strategic partnership to co-develop SAE Level 4 self-driving trucks targeted for production by 2024. The strategic partnership is the result of a successful technical relationship between the companies for more than two years. In addition, Navistar has taken a minority stake in TuSimple.

“Autonomous technology is entering our industry and will have a profound impact on our customers’ businesses,” said Persio Lisboa, President and CEO, Navistar. “Navistar’s strategic partnership with TuSimple positions us to be a leader in developing solutions for our customers by leveraging our organizations’ collective expertise to integrate our vehicle design and systems integration capabilities with TuSimple’s innovative autonomous technology. This announcement marks a significant milestone in our development journey with TuSimple and we look forward to furthering our relationship in the months to come.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1602625 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Navistar International Corporation stands at 3.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for NAV stock reached $3.30 billion, with 99.70 million shares outstanding and 82.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 663.88K shares, NAV reached a trading volume of 1602625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAV shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Navistar International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Navistar International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navistar International Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, NAV shares gained by 25.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.19 for Navistar International Corporation [NAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.43, while it was recorded at 32.36 for the last single week of trading, and 28.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navistar International Corporation [NAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.83. Navistar International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for NAV is now 50.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.43. Additionally, NAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 354.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navistar International Corporation [NAV] managed to generate an average of $16,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Navistar International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navistar International Corporation posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navistar International Corporation go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $2,627 million, or 78.20% of NAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAV stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 16,729,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.33 million in NAV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $164.63 million in NAV stock with ownership of nearly -1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navistar International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Navistar International Corporation [NYSE:NAV] by around 11,185,323 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 11,726,413 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 54,386,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,297,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAV stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,119,129 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,160 shares during the same period.