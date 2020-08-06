Saturday, August 8, 2020
type here...
Industry

United Rentals Inc. [URI] Revenue clocked in at $9.01 billion, up 1.67% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] moved down -9.24: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
CBL & Associates Properties Inc. price plunged by -9.24 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on June 12, 2020 that S&P...
Read more
Market

why Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.52

Edison Baldwin - 0
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation loss -3.93% or -0.25 points to close at $6.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1584678 shares. The...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on iRhythm Technologies Inc. [IRTC] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
iRhythm Technologies Inc. jumped around 41.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $169.05 at the close of the session, up 32.63%. The...
Read more
Market

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Stock trading around $4.04 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Universal Filmed...
Read more

United Rentals Inc. [NYSE: URI] price surged by 5.42 percent to reach at $8.72. The company report on July 31, 2020 that United Rentals Announces Full Redemption of 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc. (“URNA”), has given notice of its intention to redeem all of the outstanding $1.1 billion principal amount of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP Number 911365 BK9) (the “Notes”) on August 10, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price (the “Redemption Price”) currently estimated to be 111.101% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

URNA has instructed Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as the trustee for the Notes (the “Trustee”), to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on July 31, 2020. Copies of such Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the Notes may be obtained from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association by calling 1-800-344-5128.

A sum of 1113338 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. United Rentals Inc. shares reached a high of $169.94 and dropped to a low of $161.5401 until finishing in the latest session at $169.56.

The one-year URI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.31. The average equity rating for URI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Rentals Inc. [URI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URI shares is $159.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for United Rentals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for United Rentals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Rentals Inc. is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for URI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for URI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

URI Stock Performance Analysis:

United Rentals Inc. [URI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, URI shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.46 for United Rentals Inc. [URI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.75, while it was recorded at 160.46 for the last single week of trading, and 138.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Rentals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Rentals Inc. [URI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.22 and a Gross Margin at +34.89. United Rentals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.55.

Return on Total Capital for URI is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Rentals Inc. [URI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 316.95. Additionally, URI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Rentals Inc. [URI] managed to generate an average of $61,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.United Rentals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

URI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Rentals Inc. posted 5.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Rentals Inc. go to 7.10%.

United Rentals Inc. [URI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,660 million, or 99.20% of URI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,577,667, which is approximately 1.685% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,703,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $967.14 million in URI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $752.34 million in URI stock with ownership of nearly 1.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Rentals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in United Rentals Inc. [NYSE:URI] by around 8,591,001 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 9,762,724 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 50,409,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,763,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,863 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,948 shares during the same period.

Previous articleThe Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Is Currently 3.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Vroom Inc. [VRM] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Market Analysts see Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $14.32 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] Stock trading around $0.78 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Pareteum Corporation surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.79 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Goldman slashes price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Extra Space Storage Inc. closed the trading session at $101.10 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

For Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP], Craig Hallum sees a rise to $40. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Simulations Plus Inc. gained 3.89% or 2.43 points to close at $65.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1651163 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $14.32 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] Revenue clocked in at $7.08 billion, down -41.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
DCP Midstream LP jumped around 1.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.44 at the close of the session, up 15.61%. The...
Read more
Companies

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Is Currently 1.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] moved up 2.87: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
bluebird bio Inc. gained 2.87% on the last trading session, reaching $63.84 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

For Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP], Craig Hallum sees a rise to $40. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Simulations Plus Inc. gained 3.89% or 2.43 points to close at $65.08 with a heavy trading volume of 1651163 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Delek US Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $14.32 on 08/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Popular Category