Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] Stock trading around $64.80 per share: What’s Next?

Trupanion Inc. [NASDAQ: TRUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.32%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Redefining an Industry, Trupanion Marks 20 Years of Innovation and Customer Trust.

From the U.S., to Canada, and Australia, Trupanion has helped more than a million pet owners budget for the unexpected.

Founded in 2000 with the input and support of veterinarians, veterinary professionals, and pet owners, Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, this month celebrates 20 years since it insured its first pet.

Over the last 12 months, TRUP stock rose by 109.23%. The one-year Trupanion Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.89. The average equity rating for TRUP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.27 billion, with 35.01 million shares outstanding and 30.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 369.12K shares, TRUP stock reached a trading volume of 1569577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trupanion Inc. [TRUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUP shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Trupanion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trupanion Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $38, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TRUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trupanion Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRUP in the course of the last twelve months was 249.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TRUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.32. With this latest performance, TRUP shares gained by 47.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.91 for Trupanion Inc. [TRUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.98, while it was recorded at 53.83 for the last single week of trading, and 33.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trupanion Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Trupanion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for TRUP is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.15. Additionally, TRUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] managed to generate an average of -$2,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Trupanion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TRUP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trupanion Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trupanion Inc. go to 15.00%.

Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUP stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,339,165, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; NINE TEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,111,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.63 million in TRUP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $181.15 million in TRUP stock with ownership of nearly 8.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trupanion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Trupanion Inc. [NASDAQ:TRUP] by around 2,402,514 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,793,477 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 27,300,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,496,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRUP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,202 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 795,113 shares during the same period.