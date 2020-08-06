The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Revenue clocked in at $78.21 billion, down -11.77% YTD: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] surged by $10.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $130.31 during the day while it closed the day at $127.61. The company report on August 4, 2020 that The Walt Disney Company Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Earnings for Fiscal 2020.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today reported earnings for its third fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2020. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the quarter was a loss of $2.61 compared to income of $0.79 in the prior-year quarter. Excluding certain items affecting comparability(1), diluted EPS for the quarter decreased 94% to $0.08 from $1.34 in the prior-year quarter. EPS from continuing operations for the nine months ended June 27, 2020 was a loss of $1.17 compared to income of $5.97 in the prior-year period. Excluding certain items affecting comparability(1), EPS for the nine months decreased 53% to $2.22 from $4.74 in the prior-year period. Results in the quarter and nine months ended June 27, 2020 were adversely impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The most significant impact was at the Parks, Experiences and Products segment as most of our theme parks and resorts were closed for the entire quarter and our cruise ship sailings were suspended.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”.

The Walt Disney Company stock has also gained 10.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIS stock has inclined by 26.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.73% and lost -11.77% year-on date.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $227.98 billion, with 1.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.64M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 53000184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $122.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $116 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $101 to $97, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on DIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.45, while it was recorded at 118.77 for the last single week of trading, and 124.20 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +33.54. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 10.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.87. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of $46,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Walt Disney Company posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 0.12%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $146,210 million, or 64.90% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,817,502, which is approximately 2.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,580,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.62 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.56 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,430 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 89,157,499 shares. Additionally, 1,336 investors decreased positions by around 112,795,183 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 943,802,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,755,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,418,389 shares, while 232 institutional investors sold positions of 16,463,996 shares during the same period.