The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock Reiterated by Nomura analyst, price target now $266

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $268.39 during the day while it closed the day at $267.48. The company report on August 4, 2020 that The Home Depot Opening Three New Distribution Centers in Georgia.

Commits to an Additional 1,000 New Jobs in Greater Atlanta.

The Home Depot® today announced that it will open three new distribution centers in Georgia over the next 18 months to support the growing demand for flexible delivery and pick-up options for Pro and DIY customers. The expansion is projected to bring approximately 1,000 additional jobs to the Atlanta area, including full-time and part-time positions.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also gained 1.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has inclined by 19.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.33% and gained 22.48% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $288.57 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 1959949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $255.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $245 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $250, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.69, while it was recorded at 266.67 for the last single week of trading, and 228.79 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +32.28. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 51.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.48. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $27,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 3.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 4.67%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $204,861 million, or 72.20% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,833,032, which is approximately 2.356% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,788,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.2 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.91 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,307 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 39,752,695 shares. Additionally, 1,180 investors decreased positions by around 37,763,805 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 688,376,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 765,892,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,672,588 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,836 shares during the same period.