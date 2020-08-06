Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] Is Currently 20.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Surgery Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRY] closed the trading session at $19.31 on 08/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.58, while the highest price level was $19.37. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) (“Surgery Partners” or the “Company”), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Wayne DeVeydt, Executive Chairman of the Board of Surgery Partners, stated, “The strength of our business model and the execution of our leadership team and front-line associates has enabled Surgery Partners to persevere during this pandemic which was evident in our second quarter results. We are cautiously optimistic that we can maintain our current trajectory for the second half of 2020 and we remain confident in our long-term growth model.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.35 percent and weekly performance of 19.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 79.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 690.23K shares, SGRY reached to a volume of 2010353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGRY shares is $17.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Surgery Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Surgery Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $19, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SGRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgery Partners Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SGRY stock trade performance evaluation

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.34. With this latest performance, SGRY shares gained by 68.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.45 for Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +18.96. Surgery Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.08.

Return on Total Capital for SGRY is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.36. Additionally, SGRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 946.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] managed to generate an average of -$10,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Surgery Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgery Partners Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGRY.

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $907 million, or 94.70% of SGRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGRY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 26,455,651, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 3,524,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.05 million in SGRY stocks shares; and KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $36.85 million in SGRY stock with ownership of nearly 90.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgery Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Surgery Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRY] by around 4,858,799 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,648,687 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,457,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,965,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGRY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,371 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,473,664 shares during the same period.