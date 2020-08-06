SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE] stock Resumed by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $18

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: SPNE] surged by $3.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.64 during the day while it closed the day at $13.70. The company report on August 4, 2020 that SeaSpine Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Accomplishments.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation stock has also gained 44.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPNE stock has inclined by 35.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.91% and gained 14.07% year-on date.

The market cap for SPNE stock reached $365.65 million, with 26.42 million shares outstanding and 23.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.47K shares, SPNE reached a trading volume of 4922939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on SPNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

SPNE stock trade performance evaluation

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.82. With this latest performance, SPNE shares gained by 43.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.70 for the last 200 days.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.68 and a Gross Margin at +59.00. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.69.

Return on Total Capital for SPNE is now -27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE] managed to generate an average of -$101,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPNE.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [SPNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $290 million, or 82.30% of SPNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPNE stocks are: FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,489,553, which is approximately 145.814% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, holding 1,715,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.5 million in SPNE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.56 million in SPNE stock with ownership of nearly 31.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:SPNE] by around 9,761,432 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,228,794 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,213,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,203,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPNE stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,278,556 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 519,261 shares during the same period.