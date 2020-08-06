salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Stock trading around $202.64 per share: What’s Next?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $1.23. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Salesforce Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call.

Results to be released on August 25, 2020, after market close.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be released on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor or you may pre-register directly at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5599055. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) Sept. 8, 2020.

A sum of 3559027 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. salesforce.com inc. shares reached a high of $203.90 and dropped to a low of $201.58 until finishing in the latest session at $202.64.

The one-year CRM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.29. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $202.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $200 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $195, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on CRM stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRM shares from 205 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.94, while it was recorded at 198.76 for the last single week of trading, and 170.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into salesforce.com inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +68.05. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 18.32%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151,935 million, or 84.30% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 90,159,674, which is approximately -1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,882,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.16 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.85 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 953 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 56,061,150 shares. Additionally, 664 investors decreased positions by around 47,341,135 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 646,375,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,777,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,467,777 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 11,929,293 shares during the same period.