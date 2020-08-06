RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] – find out why.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE: JELD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.42%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that JELD-WEN Announces Second Quarter 2020 Margin Expansion From Strong Price Realization and Improved Operational Performance.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced results for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020, including second quarter net revenue of $992.3 million, net income of $23.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $125.7 million, earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.23, and adjusted EPS of $0.47.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, JELD stock rose by 16.48%. The one-year JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.06. The average equity rating for JELD stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.38 billion, with 100.65 million shares outstanding and 66.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 777.38K shares, JELD stock reached a trading volume of 1590077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JELD shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JELD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for JELD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

JELD Stock Performance Analysis:

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.42. With this latest performance, JELD shares gained by 51.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JELD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.35 for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.11. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.47.

Return on Total Capital for JELD is now 9.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.62. Additionally, JELD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] managed to generate an average of $2,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

JELD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. go to 11.10%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,443 million, or 97.20% of JELD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JELD stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,243,441, which is approximately -8.068% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,934,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.23 million in JELD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $147.03 million in JELD stock with ownership of nearly 4.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE:JELD] by around 7,309,861 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 8,712,569 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 46,049,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,071,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JELD stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,246 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,618,180 shares during the same period.