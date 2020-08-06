Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] Revenue clocked in at $436.80 million, down -1.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE: QUOT] gained 11.93% or 1.04 points to close at $9.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1586286 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company for CPG and retail marketing, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Q2 2020 Summary.

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $10.16 and dropped to $9.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QUOT points out that the company has recorded -6.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -114.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 662.35K shares, QUOT reached to a volume of 1586286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUOT shares is $9.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Quotient Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on QUOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Technology Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for QUOT in the course of the last twelve months was 237.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.39. With this latest performance, QUOT shares gained by 30.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.64 for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Quotient Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.50.

Return on Total Capital for QUOT is now -3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.71. Additionally, QUOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] managed to generate an average of -$34,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Quotient Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quotient Technology Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quotient Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]

There are presently around $636 million, or 72.30% of QUOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUOT stocks are: MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,271,923, which is approximately -2.329% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,518,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.62 million in QUOT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.96 million in QUOT stock with ownership of nearly 2.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE:QUOT] by around 6,396,773 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,946,632 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 53,840,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,183,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUOT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 883,838 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 818,218 shares during the same period.