Market Analysts see Vroom Inc. [VRM] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] traded at a high on 08/05/20, posting a 6.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.35. The company report on July 30, 2020 that UPDATE – Vroom Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for August 12, 2020.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 8738028. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion. .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1201845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vroom Inc. stands at 6.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.90%.

The market cap for VRM stock reached $6.93 billion, with 109.45 million shares outstanding and 5.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 1201845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $61.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20.

How has VRM stock performed recently?

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Vroom Inc. [VRM].

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.17 and a Gross Margin at +4.35. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.14.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -32.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.83. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Vroom Inc. [VRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vroom Inc. go to 55.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $17 million, or 19.60% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC with ownership of 173,430, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; ZWEIG-DIMENNA ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 43,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 million in VRM stocks shares; and COLUMBUS CIRCLE INVESTORS, currently with $0.7 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 268,842 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,842 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.