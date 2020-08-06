Market Analysts see Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] price surged by 21.72 percent to reach at $6.45.

A sum of 1785561 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 498.96K shares. Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares reached a high of $43.64 and dropped to a low of $34.36 until finishing in the latest session at $36.14.

The one-year FLGT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -108.54. The average equity rating for FLGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLGT in the course of the last twelve months was 194.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

FLGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.84. With this latest performance, FLGT shares gained by 96.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.81 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 29.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fulgent Genetics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

FLGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. go to 44.45%.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $242 million, or 31.60% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. with ownership of 788,351, which is approximately 133.932% of the company’s market cap and around 38.40% of the total institutional ownership; DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 667,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.14 million in FLGT stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $20.58 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 2,125,202 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,099,500 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,470,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,694,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,412 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 457,886 shares during the same period.