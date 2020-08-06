Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] is 12.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] traded at a low on 08/05/20, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.86. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Chicago-based Fontanini Foods Announces Return of Furloughed Team Members.

Company Brings Back Team Members as Business Recovers.

Fontanini Foods announced today it has been bringing back furloughed team members over the last few weeks and now all 150 furloughed team members have been offered the opportunity to return. Fontanini Foods employs approximately 500 employees and is part of the Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) family of companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1509828 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hormel Foods Corporation stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for HRL stock reached $27.35 billion, with 538.12 million shares outstanding and 280.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 1509828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $43.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $48 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $45, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 91.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HRL stock performed recently?

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.72, while it was recorded at 50.88 for the last single week of trading, and 46.16 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.32 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 18.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.22. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $52,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hormel Foods Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

There are presently around $12,042 million, or 45.00% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,545,174, which is approximately 2.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,833,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly -1.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 15,618,627 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 22,182,139 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 198,961,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,762,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,363,487 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,034,271 shares during the same period.