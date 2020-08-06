For Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], Evercore ISI sees a rise to $11.50. What next?

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.96 during the day while it closed the day at $11.89. The company report on July 16, 2020 that Lexington Realty Trust to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2020.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results the morning of Thursday, August 6, 2020. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:.

Conference Call: US: 1-844-825-9783; International: 1-412-317-5163; Canada: 1-855-669-9657Webcast: Visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link.

Lexington Realty Trust stock has also gained 2.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LXP stock has inclined by 19.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.83% and gained 11.96% year-on date.

The market cap for LXP stock reached $3.29 billion, with 276.24 million shares outstanding and 253.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 1396270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lexington Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $11.50 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Lexington Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LXP stock. On August 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LXP shares from 9.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexington Realty Trust is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

LXP stock trade performance evaluation

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 11.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.40 and a Gross Margin at +41.90. Lexington Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +85.65.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 1.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.26. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $4,903,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexington Realty Trust posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lexington Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,821 million, or 89.50% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,208,668, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,032,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.77 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $258.07 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly 20.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexington Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 22,982,393 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 16,488,912 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 197,776,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,247,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,540,794 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,833,460 shares during the same period.