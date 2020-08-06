Dollar General Corporation [DG] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $210

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] closed the trading session at $195.28 on 08/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $194.0737, while the highest price level was $197.35. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Dollar General Announces New Traditional Distribution Center and DG Fresh Cold Storage Facilities.

Expanded Distribution Footprint Represents Local Investments and Creation of Approximately 600 New Jobs.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced plans to expand its distribution center presence through the anticipated addition of one traditional distribution center in Walton, Kentucky and three DG Fresh cold storage facilities in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Ardmore, Oklahoma and West Sacramento, California. In total, the addition of these new facilities is expected to create 600 new career opportunities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.20 percent and weekly performance of 2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, DG reached to a volume of 2008134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $204.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $182 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DG stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar General Corporation [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.76, while it was recorded at 193.06 for the last single week of trading, and 168.18 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 17.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.51. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $11,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 413.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corporation posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 11.96%.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,978 million, or 95.20% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,106,730, which is approximately -8.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,637,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in DG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.97 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly 2.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 504 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 26,345,968 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 26,500,675 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 182,601,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,448,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,133,987 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,429,745 shares during the same period.