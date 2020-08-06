Cowen lifts Callaway Golf Company [ELY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] traded at a high on 08/05/20, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.87. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors to review the results and discuss the Company’s outlook and business at 2:00 p.m. PDT that same day. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. The replay will be available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2326033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Callaway Golf Company stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for ELY stock reached $1.87 billion, with 94.31 million shares outstanding and 92.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, ELY reached a trading volume of 2326033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $26, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on ELY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 38.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ELY stock performed recently?

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, ELY shares gained by 17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 19.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.14 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.60 and a Gross Margin at +45.05. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of $18,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callaway Golf Company posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 30.90%.

Insider trade positions for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

There are presently around $1,817 million, or 99.40% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,850,561, which is approximately -2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,944,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.85 million in ELY stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $129.06 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly -17.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 8,571,933 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 9,618,400 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 73,257,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,447,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,612,076 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,365 shares during the same period.