Copart Inc. [CPRT] Is Currently 0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] jumped around 0.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $97.57 at the close of the session, up 0.75%. The company report on May 20, 2020 that Copart Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the three months ended April 30, 2020, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $550.4 million, $242.6 million, and $147.5 million, respectively. These represent a decrease in revenue of $2.8 million, or 0.5%; a decrease in gross profit of $9.0 million, or 3.6%; and a decrease in net income of $45.3 million, or 23.5%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.62 compared to $0.81 last year, a decrease of 23.5%.

Copart Inc. stock is now 7.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPRT Stock saw the intraday high of $97.90 and lowest of $96.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.88, which means current price is +75.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 1364866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $93.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 94.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.60 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.44, while it was recorded at 94.74 for the last single week of trading, and 85.61 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.09 and a Gross Margin at +42.93. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 34.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.56. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $80,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Copart Inc. [CPRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for Copart Inc. [CPRT]

There are presently around $18,754 million, or 82.90% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,786,177, which is approximately -0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,575,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $845.89 million in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 20,002,120 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 18,652,064 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 153,557,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,211,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,539,467 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,708,894 shares during the same period.