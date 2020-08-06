Commercial Metals Company [CMC] Revenue clocked in at $5.61 billion, down -2.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] closed the trading session at $21.67 on 08/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.67, while the highest price level was $21.98. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Commercial Metals Company To Host Virtual Investor Day.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day for the financial community on Thursday, August 13th. Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Smith, joined by members of CMC’s leadership team, will provide an update on the Company’s strategic growth plans. The event will begin at 8:30 am ET and is expected to conclude by 11:30 am ET.

Smith said, “Over the last several years, CMC has completed a significant strategic transformation that positions us well for continued growth. We are pleased to be hosting this virtual Investor Day to inform the financial community about our operations and provide an update on our plans.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.69 percent and weekly performance of 3.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CMC reached to a volume of 1074665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Commercial Metals Company [CMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMC shares is $22.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Commercial Metals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Commercial Metals Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Metals Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

CMC stock trade performance evaluation

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, CMC shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.76, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Metals Company [CMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. Commercial Metals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CMC is now 12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.65. Additionally, CMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] managed to generate an average of $17,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.64.Commercial Metals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Commercial Metals Company [CMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Commercial Metals Company posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Metals Company go to -5.17%.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,304 million, or 90.30% of CMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,769,452, which is approximately -1.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,571,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.42 million in CMC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $213.75 million in CMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commercial Metals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC] by around 12,554,590 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 10,782,098 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 82,963,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,300,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,647,259 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,053,541 shares during the same period.