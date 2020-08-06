Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $10

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.03%.

Over the last 12 months, CELH stock rose by 232.98%. The one-year Celsius Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.49. The average equity rating for CELH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 69.28 million shares outstanding and 25.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 760.07K shares, CELH stock reached a trading volume of 1251102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

CELH Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 32.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.41 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsius Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.47. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.27.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.01. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $83,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CELH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $471 million, or 51.20% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 18,182,272, which is approximately -20.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,910,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.9 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.33 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 3.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 2,895,466 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,635,369 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,545,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,076,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,279,632 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 399,537 shares during the same period.