BTIG Research Resumed Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained 3.04% or 6.41 points to close at $217.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1179543 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 26, 2020.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, will report results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2020, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535 in the U.S. or (216) 672-5582 from international locations. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

It opened the trading session at $212.60, the shares rose to $217.36 and dropped to $211.665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPLK points out that the company has recorded 32.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 1179543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $191.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $222, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on SPLK stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPLK shares from 205 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 6.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.08.

Trading performance analysis for SPLK stock

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.65, while it was recorded at 212.36 for the last single week of trading, and 154.77 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc. [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.17 and a Gross Margin at +81.62. Splunk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.27.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.54. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$58,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Splunk Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc. go to 13.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

There are presently around $32,337 million, or 95.30% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 24,426,336, which is approximately -8.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,576,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.14 billion in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly 9.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Splunk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 11,518,582 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 10,373,689 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 126,921,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,813,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,708,351 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,711,027 shares during the same period.