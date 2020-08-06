Big Lots Inc. [BIG] is 57.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] gained 5.51% or 2.36 points to close at $45.18 with a heavy trading volume of 1193197 shares. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Big Lots Announces Nationwide Same-Day Delivery Through Biglots.com.

Company driving record e-commerce growth.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced that it will begin same-day delivery of its retail store assortment. The company has entered into a partnership with PICKUP, one of the nation’s fastest growing on-demand logistics providers with a last-mile delivery footprint encompassing more than 300 markets. The partnership allows customers to order from the assortment available at their local Big Lots store via biglots.com – delivering small and large items, from decorative accessories and snacks to furniture and mattresses – all within the same day. This service will be rolled out to 1,100 stores across the U.S. in the next month.

It opened the trading session at $43.18, the shares rose to $45.21 and dropped to $43.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIG points out that the company has recorded 59.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -346.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BIG reached to a volume of 1193197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $45.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on BIG stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BIG shares from 21 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for BIG stock

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50. With this latest performance, BIG shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.43, while it was recorded at 41.61 for the last single week of trading, and 26.86 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.57. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of $7,131 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to -0.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $1,687 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,915,794, which is approximately -2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,637,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.51 million in BIG stocks shares; and ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $111.34 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly 885.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 7,233,110 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 8,949,701 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 21,155,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,338,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,716,645 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,260,616 shares during the same period.