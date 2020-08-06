Americold Realty Trust [COLD] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $40.96 with a heavy trading volume of 993629 shares. The company report on July 8, 2020 that Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

It opened the trading session at $41.01, the shares rose to $41.16 and dropped to $40.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COLD points out that the company has recorded 18.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 993629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $38.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $42.50 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.05 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.94, while it was recorded at 40.57 for the last single week of trading, and 35.06 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.65. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.40. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $3,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $8,597 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,331,381, which is approximately 0.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,783,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.57 million in COLD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $374.12 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 30.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 30,632,621 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 29,197,380 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 150,066,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,896,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,892,983 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,152,449 shares during the same period.