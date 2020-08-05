why Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.25

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ: NBLX] slipped around -0.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.00 at the close of the session, down -4.26%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Noble Midstream Partners Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results.

Self-Funding Business Model Achieved through Cash Cost Reductions and Equity Method Inflection.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today reported second-quarter 2020 financial and operational results. The Partnership’s results are consolidated to include Noble Midstream’s 54.4% ownership of Black Diamond Gathering, LLC (“Black Diamond Gathering”).

Noble Midstream Partners LP stock is now -66.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NBLX Stock saw the intraday high of $9.6545 and lowest of $8.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.00, which means current price is +397.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 855.04K shares, NBLX reached a trading volume of 1018314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBLX shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Noble Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Noble Midstream Partners LP stock. On September 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for NBLX shares from 42 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Noble Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 73.39.

How has NBLX stock performed recently?

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, NBLX shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.21 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Noble Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.75.

Return on Total Capital for NBLX is now 12.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.08. Additionally, NBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] managed to generate an average of $608,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Noble Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Noble Midstream Partners LP posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Noble Midstream Partners LP go to -8.34%.

Insider trade positions for Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]

There are presently around $256 million, or 31.90% of NBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBLX stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 4,332,623, which is approximately -52.472% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 4,273,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.47 million in NBLX stocks shares; and BROOKFIELD PUBLIC SECURITIES GROUP LLC, currently with $29.79 million in NBLX stock with ownership of nearly 90.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Noble Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Noble Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ:NBLX] by around 7,078,835 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 11,946,051 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,426,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,451,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBLX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,566 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,693,222 shares during the same period.