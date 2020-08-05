Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $167.68 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.30%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2021.

GAAP net revenue grew 54% to $831.3 million, a fiscal first quarter record.

GAAP net income per diluted share increased 88% to $0.77.

Over the last 12 months, TTWO stock rose by 37.80%. The one-year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.43. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.59 billion, with 113.40 million shares outstanding and 112.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, TTWO stock reached a trading volume of 3486912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $159.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $120 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. On May 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TTWO shares from 142 to 149.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.55 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.09, while it was recorded at 161.10 for the last single week of trading, and 127.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.31. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.09.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $69,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TTWO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 20.05%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,147 million, or 96.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,347,210, which is approximately 1.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,190,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $931.32 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 5.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 20,163,999 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 16,125,047 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 71,932,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,221,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,901,640 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,411,447 shares during the same period.