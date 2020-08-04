Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] moved down -3.82: Why It’s Important

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] loss -3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2020 that ATTENTION WHITING PETROLEUM EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS: KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained During Coronavirus Pandemic in Whiting Petroleum Stock with Full-Service Brokerage Firms.

KlaymanToskes (“KT”), www.klaymantoskes.com, announced today that it is investigating the damages sustained during the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic by employees and investors who held large positions in Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock at full-service brokerage firms. Investment portfolios holding large positions can carry significant downside risks. The investigation focuses on full-service brokerage firms’ negligence and mismanagement of large positions that resulted in employees and investors suffering substantial losses.

Full-service brokerage firms whose customers hold large stock positions have a duty to ensure that their customers understand the risks. Firms are also required to disclose and recommend the availability of risk management strategies which can be used to protect the value of large positions and the risks associated with holding a stock position in a single stock or single sector. Since trading as high as 27.28 per share in May 2019, Whiting Petroleum is currently trading around 1.21 per share. To make matters worse, Whiting Petroleum filed for bankruptcy in early April.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation represents 91.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.10 million with the latest information. WLL stock price has been found in the range of $0.76 to $0.8195.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.72M shares, WLL reached a trading volume of 3086891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WLL shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WLL stock

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.53. With this latest performance, WLL shares dropped by -33.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1986, while it was recorded at 0.8568 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1702 for the last 200 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.34 and a Gross Margin at +12.77. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.34.

Return on Total Capital for WLL is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, WLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] managed to generate an average of -$477,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -193.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

There are presently around $67 million, or 78.50% of WLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 18,303,222, which is approximately 41.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,978,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.9 million in WLL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.23 million in WLL stock with ownership of nearly -5.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL] by around 15,184,629 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 18,850,206 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 52,487,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,522,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,260,638 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 12,408,063 shares during the same period.