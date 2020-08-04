Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Stock trading around $28.00 per share: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $28.00 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.31, while the highest price level was $28.18. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results.

– Achieved net earnings of $72 million , or $0.10 per diluted share.

– Increased Adjusted EBITDA by more than 12 percent compared to second quarter 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, WY reached to a volume of 4839067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 25.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.44 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.52, while it was recorded at 27.96 for the last single week of trading, and 25.09 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +9.64. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.89. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of -$8,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,063 million, or 78.90% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,141,862, which is approximately 0.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,325,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.26 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 13.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,603,586 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 45,328,157 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 491,735,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,667,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,398,660 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 10,971,335 shares during the same period.