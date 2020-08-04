Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...
Market

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] moved up 3.21: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Industry

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] fell -56.35% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. loss -2.28% or -0.15 points to close at $6.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2600054 shares. The...
Read more
Industry

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 million, up 195.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. loss -8.87% or -0.11 points to close at $1.13 with a heavy trading volume of 9872181 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

Credit Suisse lifts American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price...
Read more
Companies

For Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX], Rodman & Renshaw sees a rise to $2. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. traded at a low on 07/31/20, posting a -2.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The...
Read more

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] surged by $8.91 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $288.8112 during the day while it closed the day at $286.33. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Twilio Welcomes Michelle Grover as Chief Information Officer.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Michelle Grover is joining the company as its first chief information officer. As CIO, Grover will be responsible for upleveling the technology systems and processes that drive innovation and growth at Twilio, ultimately empowering the company to better serve enterprise customers. She will report directly to Twilio chief product officer Chee Chew.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005180/en/.

Twilio Inc. stock has also gained 13.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWLO stock has inclined by 152.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 123.38% and gained 191.34% year-on date.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $38.66 billion, with 139.23 million shares outstanding and 127.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 3724673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $240.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $230 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $243, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on TWLO stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 137 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 12.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.24. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 23.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.39 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.85, while it was recorded at 269.12 for the last single week of trading, and 139.00 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.07.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.96. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$105,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 45.20%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,180 million, or 97.50% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,707,949, which is approximately 3.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,281,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.61 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 56.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 22,286,400 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 20,482,960 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 80,096,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,865,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,711,486 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,841,390 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.09
Next articleCooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] Is Currently 12.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Market

Market cap of Chegg Inc. [CHGG] reaches 10.30B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Chegg Inc. closed the trading session at $85.93 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.225, while...
Read more
Market

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock Initiated by Cleveland Research analyst, price target now $60

Edison Baldwin - 0
Chewy Inc. surged by $4.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.49 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] moved down -0.41: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
United Parcel Service Inc. closed the trading session at $142.18 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] Is Currently 12.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company gained 12.01% on the last trading session, reaching $34.79 price per share at the time. The company report...
Read more
Market

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] moved up 3.21: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Twilio Inc. surged by $8.91 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $288.8112 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

why CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.09

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. traded at a high on 08/03/20, posting a 3.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.98. The company...
Read more
Finance

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] Stock trading around $9.10 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
BioSig Technologies Inc. price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 3, 2020 that BioSig Awarded CAGE...
Read more
Companies

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain 57.64% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Upwork Inc. gained 11.98% or 1.8 points to close at $16.82 with a heavy trading volume of 5278106 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company [CTB] Is Currently 12.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company gained 12.01% on the last trading session, reaching $34.79 price per share at the time. The company report...
Read more
Market

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] moved up 3.21: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Twilio Inc. surged by $8.91 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $288.8112 during the day while it...
Read more

Popular Category