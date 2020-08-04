Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] gain 1.81% so far this year. What now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] jumped around 1.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $57.34 at the close of the session, up 2.05%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Update.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 26 week periods ended June 30, 2020 and provided a business update in response to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement from Kent Taylor, Founder and CEO.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock is now 1.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXRH Stock saw the intraday high of $57.59 and lowest of $55.245 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.49, which means current price is +127.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, TXRH reached a trading volume of 2041076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXRH shares is $54.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TXRH stock. On May 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TXRH shares from 45 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

How has TXRH stock performed recently?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, TXRH shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.95, while it was recorded at 55.76 for the last single week of trading, and 53.05 for the last 200 days.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TXRH is now 18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.70. Additionally, TXRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] managed to generate an average of $2,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. go to 4.16%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]

There are presently around $3,589 million, or 93.00% of TXRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,204,560, which is approximately -12.291% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,291,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.76 million in TXRH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $126.65 million in TXRH stock with ownership of nearly 275.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH] by around 12,663,486 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 13,216,925 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 36,706,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,586,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXRH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,571,238 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,823,347 shares during the same period.