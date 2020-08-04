Telsey Advisory Group lifts Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 6.54% or 4.46 points to close at $72.68 with a heavy trading volume of 7791376 shares. The company report on July 7, 2020 that Digital Connectivity & Collaboration at Scale: From Fitness to Workflows & Healthcare. CEO’s of (PTON), (NEXCF), (RNG), (SMAR) Discuss New Trends Driving Growth..

It opened the trading session at $69.60, the shares rose to $73.21 and dropped to $69.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTON points out that the company has recorded 117.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -310.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.16M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 7791376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $61.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $66, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PTON stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 48 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.13. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 22.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.80% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.97 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.77, while it was recorded at 67.39 for the last single week of trading, and 36.20 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.92. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -63.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.55. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$125,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc. go to -6.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $8,475 million, or 56.90% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,465,459, which is approximately 27.106% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,355,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $679.97 million in PTON stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $585.85 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 478.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 55,930,326 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 13,822,793 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,858,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,611,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,787,851 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,514,797 shares during the same period.