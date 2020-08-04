Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $4.50

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] price surged by 18.92 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Super League Crosses One Billion Video View Mark.

In addition to seeing exciting growth in its viewing audience, Super League Gaming is enjoying success during COVID-19 by offering its patented technology within a fully remote, virtual production studio to a large variety of partners.

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, has enjoyed its strongest period of audience growth during the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked this week by an impressive 2020 milestone—reaching ONE BILLION video views year-to-date. This represents more than a 700% increase over the entire year of 2019, when video views totaled 120 million.

A sum of 2442285 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 498.70K shares. Super League Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $2.73 and dropped to a low of $2.01 until finishing in the latest session at $2.64.

Guru’s Opinion on Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Super League Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on SLGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

SLGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, SLGG shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super League Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1916.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.62. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2830.17.

Return on Total Capital for SLGG is now -244.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -922.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -922.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -315.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] managed to generate an average of -$557,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

SLGG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super League Gaming Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGG.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.70% of SLGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/ with ownership of 308,388, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 168,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in SLGG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.42 million in SLGG stock with ownership of nearly -3.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super League Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGG] by around 58,563 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 106,409 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 775,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 940,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,496 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.