ROTH Capital slashes price target on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] – find out why.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.35%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Everi Digital Launches Its First Games in Canada with Lotoquebec.com via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming™ Ecosystem.

Company to Offer Player Popular Stepper and Video Slot Games to the Quebec Online Community.

Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions, is now delivering its online gaming content to Lotoquebec.com via its proprietary Remote Game Server (RGS).

Over the last 12 months, EVRI stock dropped by -52.78%. The average equity rating for EVRI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $500.01 million, with 84.62 million shares outstanding and 84.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, EVRI stock reached a trading volume of 2711744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

EVRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everi Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,081.07. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,070.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of $11,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EVRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $455 million, or 91.10% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 6,451,376, which is approximately 3.426% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,205,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.25 million in EVRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.09 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly 8.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 19,336,701 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 22,237,397 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 38,506,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,080,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,128,566 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 9,665,156 shares during the same period.