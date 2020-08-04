PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] moved up 20.54: Why It’s Important

PowerFleet Inc. [NASDAQ: PWFL] traded at a high on 08/03/20, posting a 20.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.40. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Day & Ross Turns to PowerFleet for Solar Powered Tracking Technology.

Leading Trucking Company to be Equipped with PowerFleet LV-500 and PowerFleet LV-710.

PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, announced it will be outfitting a large portion of the full Day & Ross trailer fleet with PowerFleet’s LV-500 solar tracking solution and the PowerFleet LV-710 Freight Camera.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1418594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PowerFleet Inc. stands at 6.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.16%.

The market cap for PWFL stock reached $165.02 million, with 29.03 million shares outstanding and 26.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.52K shares, PWFL reached a trading volume of 1418594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for PowerFleet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PowerFleet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PowerFleet Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00.

How has PWFL stock performed recently?

PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.14. With this latest performance, PWFL shares gained by 19.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.83. PowerFleet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.38.

Return on Total Capital for PWFL is now -4.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.02. Additionally, PWFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL] managed to generate an average of -$13,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.PowerFleet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PowerFleet Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PowerFleet Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for PowerFleet Inc. [PWFL]

There are presently around $85 million, or 50.90% of PWFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWFL stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,776,460, which is approximately 0.493% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 1,740,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 million in PWFL stocks shares; and EMANCIPATION MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.29 million in PWFL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PowerFleet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in PowerFleet Inc. [NASDAQ:PWFL] by around 2,995,176 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,856,962 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,852,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,704,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWFL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 380,126 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,425,881 shares during the same period.