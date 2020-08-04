Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] Is Currently 0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] closed the trading session at $3.34 on 07/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.165, while the highest price level was $3.415. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Registration – Sidoti’s 2020 Fall Virtual Investor Conference is Open Now..

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.12 percent and weekly performance of 17.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, PBI reached to a volume of 2880328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on PBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PBI stock trade performance evaluation

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.61. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 33.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,036.12. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,015.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of $3,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $450 million, or 82.80% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,319,602, which is approximately 1.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,073,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.71 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.81 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 16.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 11,508,987 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,572,740 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 111,507,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,589,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 781,578 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,488,865 shares during the same period.