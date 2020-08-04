Park National Corporation [PRK] Revenue clocked in at $367.60 million, down -16.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Park National Corporation [AMEX: PRK] slipped around -2.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $85.76 at the close of the session, down -2.55%. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2020.

Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 (three and six months ended June 30, 2020). Park’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on September 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2020.

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $29.5 million, a 33.1 percent increase from $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 net income per diluted common share was $1.80, compared to $1.33 in the second quarter of 2019. Park’s net income for the first half of 2020 was $51.9 million, an 8.9 percent increase from $47.6 million for the first half of 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $3.16 for the first half of 2020, compared to $2.94 for the first half of 2019.

Park National Corporation stock is now -16.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRK Stock saw the intraday high of $90.00 and lowest of $83.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.31, which means current price is +32.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 103.49K shares, PRK reached a trading volume of 2983369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park National Corporation [PRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRK shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Park National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2012, representing the official price target for Park National Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park National Corporation is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRK in the course of the last twelve months was 204.84.

How has PRK stock performed recently?

Park National Corporation [PRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.22. With this latest performance, PRK shares gained by 25.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Park National Corporation [PRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.97, while it was recorded at 76.26 for the last single week of trading, and 86.43 for the last 200 days.

Park National Corporation [PRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park National Corporation [PRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.53. Park National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.66.

Return on Total Capital for PRK is now 8.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park National Corporation [PRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.71. Additionally, PRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park National Corporation [PRK] managed to generate an average of $53,854 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Park National Corporation [PRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Park National Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park National Corporation go to 4.10%.

Insider trade positions for Park National Corporation [PRK]

There are presently around $553 million, or 42.80% of PRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRK stocks are: PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ with ownership of 1,530,596, which is approximately -0.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,286,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.34 million in PRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $85.02 million in PRK stock with ownership of nearly -1.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Park National Corporation [AMEX:PRK] by around 224,263 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 692,997 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 5,529,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,446,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,660 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 67,917 shares during the same period.