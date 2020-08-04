Maxim Group slashes price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] – find out why.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] closed the trading session at $1.65 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.45, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Adial Pharmaceuticals Schedules Business and Clinical Update Conference Call.

Developments to be Shared by Dr. Jack Reich, Director, Dr. Bankole A. Johnson, Chief Medical Officer, William B. Stilley, III, Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph A. M. Truluck, Chief Financial Officer.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced that it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to provide material updates regarding the Company’s business and operations and landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 trial.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.54 percent and weekly performance of 13.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 665.36K shares, ADIL reached to a volume of 1327808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.01. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5093, while it was recorded at 1.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6038 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADIL is now -142.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] managed to generate an average of -$2,147,857 per employee.Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -226.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.00% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 282,909, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 205,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in ADIL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 29,350 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 608,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,138 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.