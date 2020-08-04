Market cap of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] reaches 227.16B – now what?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.73%. The company report on July 30, 2020 that PayPal and Venmo to introduce QR Code touch-free payment technology in CVS Pharmacy stores.

In-store QR Code integration enables safer, touch-free payment transactions.

PayPal and InComm Agree to Multi-Year Partnership, Bringing Touch-Free Payments to Retailers.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock rose by 84.02%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.55. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $227.16 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 7892892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $208.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $215, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.73. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.98 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.70, while it was recorded at 189.30 for the last single week of trading, and 125.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +52.28. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.41. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $105,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PYPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 22.62%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $193,993 million, or 85.80% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,705,616, which is approximately 2.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,224,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.82 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.9 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -15.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 989 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 69,436,359 shares. Additionally, 874 investors decreased positions by around 61,206,591 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 853,741,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 984,384,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,113,769 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 7,233,899 shares during the same period.