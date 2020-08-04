Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Market cap of India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] reaches 29.18M – now what?

By Misty Lee

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.73 at the close of the session, up 19.61%. The company report on July 21, 2020 that IGC Filed a Patent Application with the U.S. Patent Office for a New Formulation to Treat Pain.

On July 17, 2020 India Globalization Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) filed a patent application, IGC-511, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for a new cannabinoid formulation intended for the treatment of chronic pain, muscular pain, and neuropathic pain in humans and veterinary animals.

Chronic pain, one of the most common grounds for adults seeking medical care, has been linked to limitations in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and diminished quality of life.(1).

India Globalization Capital Inc. stock is now 15.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IGC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.77 and lowest of $0.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.31, which means current price is +177.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, IGC reached a trading volume of 2826738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has IGC stock performed recently?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 29.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5905, while it was recorded at 0.6530 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6170 for the last 200 days.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.57 and a Gross Margin at -0.47. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06.

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.60% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: CARROLL FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES, INC. with ownership of 515,000, which is approximately 139.535% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 454,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in IGC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 459,414 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 19,215 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,379,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,858,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,624 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,326 shares during the same period.

