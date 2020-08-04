Market Analysts see Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gaining to $9.50. Time to buy?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] closed the trading session at $10.19 on 07/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.63, while the highest price level was $10.19. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.31 per Share.

Company Highlights:.

– GAAP net income of $0.40 and core earnings of $0.46 per diluted common share1- Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.31 per share, a 7% increase from 2Q19- Generated pretax income of $20.9 million from our residential mortgage banking joint venture- Strong liquidity position currently at approximately $450 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.99 percent and weekly performance of 15.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 2951374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $9.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.01. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.72 and a Gross Margin at +96.77. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.95. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $241,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $383 million, or 38.90% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,638,926, which is approximately 1.385% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, holding 3,250,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.12 million in ABR stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $31.48 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 14.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 5,688,815 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 10,501,706 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,373,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,563,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,282,229 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,889,839 shares during the same period.