Kansas City Southern [KSU] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $169

Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] closed the trading session at $176.60 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $173.00, while the highest price level was $178.9999. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Members of KCS’ Executive and Senior Team to Participate in Precision Scheduled Railroading Deep Dive Webcast, Followed by Q&A with Citi Transportation Analyst Chris Wetherbee.

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) executive and senior leadership will participate in a 90-minute webcast featuring an in-depth discussion of its Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) implementation and opportunity. The discussion will be led by Executive Vice President PSR Sameh Fahmy and will focus on KCS’ PSR initiatives, including network operations, service design, equipment utilization, fuel, mechanical and engineering. Following the presentation, Citi Transportation Analyst Chris Wetherbee will facilitate a question and answer session.

This webcast will take place at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Interested investors may access the webcast on KCS’ website at http://investors.kcsouthern.com. A link to the replay will be available following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.30 percent and weekly performance of 12.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, KSU reached to a volume of 3064102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kansas City Southern [KSU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSU shares is $167.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kansas City Southern shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Kansas City Southern stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on KSU stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSU shares from 147 to 139.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kansas City Southern is set at 6.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

KSU stock trade performance evaluation

Kansas City Southern [KSU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.85. With this latest performance, KSU shares gained by 19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for Kansas City Southern [KSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.07, while it was recorded at 163.75 for the last single week of trading, and 148.50 for the last 200 days.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kansas City Southern [KSU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.81. Kansas City Southern’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.80.

Return on Total Capital for KSU is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.36. Additionally, KSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] managed to generate an average of $76,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kansas City Southern’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kansas City Southern [KSU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kansas City Southern posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kansas City Southern go to 8.54%.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,384 million, or 96.90% of KSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,998,516, which is approximately 2.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 8,087,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in KSU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.29 billion in KSU stock with ownership of nearly 2.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kansas City Southern stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU] by around 8,734,835 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 9,447,188 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 68,930,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,112,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSU stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,970,791 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,605,563 shares during the same period.