Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] moved down -1.08: Why It’s Important

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KDMN] traded at a low on 07/31/20, posting a -1.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.66. The company report on June 23, 2020 that Kadmon Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of KD033, an Anti-PD-L1/IL-15 Fusion Protein, in Adults with Metastatic or Locally Advanced Solid Tumors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein, in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors. KD033 is a novel immunotherapy designed to stimulate innate and adaptive immune responses directed to the tumor microenvironment.

“We are pleased to initiate clinical development of KD033, which has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and durability in a variety of tumor types in preclinical models,” said Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and CEO of Kadmon. “By directing the anti-tumor activity of IL-15 to the tumor microenvironment, KD033 has the potential to stimulate patients’ immune responses to fight cancer while avoiding systemic toxicities. This study initiation represents an important milestone for Kadmon and our platform of IL-15-containing fusion proteins. We look forward to providing further updates on this trial as they become available.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2576654 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kadmon Holdings Inc. stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.36%.

The market cap for KDMN stock reached $592.11 million, with 158.03 million shares outstanding and 144.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, KDMN reached a trading volume of 2576654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has KDMN stock performed recently?

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, KDMN shares dropped by -23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1748.38 and a Gross Margin at -26.14. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.47.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.32. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$533,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 143.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

Insider trade positions for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

There are presently around $516 million, or 89.70% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 7.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 15,608,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.13 million in KDMN stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $45.9 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly -9.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KDMN] by around 25,864,285 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 15,539,687 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 99,597,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,001,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,571,199 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,583,475 shares during the same period.