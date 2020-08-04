Jefferies Initiated Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Glaukos Corporation [NYSE: GKOS] jumped around 3.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $46.84 at the close of the session, up 7.19%. The company report on July 20, 2020 that Glaukos Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results after Market Close on August 6.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PDT .

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on August 6, 2020.

Glaukos Corporation stock is now -14.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GKOS Stock saw the intraday high of $47.36 and lowest of $43.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.65, which means current price is +100.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 701.69K shares, GKOS reached a trading volume of 1077740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GKOS shares is $42.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GKOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Glaukos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Glaukos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GKOS stock. On January 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GKOS shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glaukos Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GKOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

How has GKOS stock performed recently?

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.77. With this latest performance, GKOS shares gained by 21.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GKOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 43.53 for the last single week of trading, and 48.12 for the last 200 days.

Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.65 and a Gross Margin at +82.95. Glaukos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.51.

Return on Total Capital for GKOS is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.14. Additionally, GKOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Glaukos Corporation [GKOS] managed to generate an average of $25,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Glaukos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Glaukos Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GKOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glaukos Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Glaukos Corporation [GKOS]

There are presently around $2,212 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GKOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,841,785, which is approximately 100.077% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,720,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.94 million in GKOS stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $215.7 million in GKOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Glaukos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Glaukos Corporation [NYSE:GKOS] by around 11,589,722 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,099,801 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 27,540,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,229,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GKOS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,293,435 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,124,586 shares during the same period.