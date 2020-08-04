II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] is 53.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $51.76 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2020 that II-VI Incorporated to be Featured on Cowen’s Networking Leaders, Legends, Luminaries, and Visionaries: Fireside Chat Series.

II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will participate in the following event:.

Cowen and Company’s “Networking Leaders, Legends, Luminaries, and Visionaries: Fireside Chat Series”.

II-VI Incorporated represents 91.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.11 billion with the latest information. IIVI stock price has been found in the range of $50.925 to $52.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, IIVI reached a trading volume of 2039454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIVI shares is $52.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for II-VI Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $40 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for II-VI Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IIVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for II-VI Incorporated is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 107.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for IIVI stock

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, IIVI shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.13, while it was recorded at 49.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.26. II-VI Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Total Capital for IIVI is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.36. Additionally, IIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] managed to generate an average of $8,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.II-VI Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, II-VI Incorporated posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for II-VI Incorporated go to 13.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

There are presently around $4,722 million, or 90.20% of IIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIVI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,442,286, which is approximately 11.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,384,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $537.49 million in IIVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $515.95 million in IIVI stock with ownership of nearly 207.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in II-VI Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI] by around 14,875,251 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 8,549,301 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 67,810,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,234,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIVI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,071,918 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,193,319 shares during the same period.