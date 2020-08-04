HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Revenue clocked in at $50.15 billion, down -14.84% YTD: What’s Next?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on July 22, 2020 that HCA Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Key second quarter metrics (all percentage changes compare 2Q 2020 to 2Q 2019 unless otherwise noted):.

A sum of 1125104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. HCA Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $127.30 and dropped to a low of $124.81 until finishing in the latest session at $125.87.

The one-year HCA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.07. The average equity rating for HCA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $146.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $130 to $137. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $160, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HCA Stock Performance Analysis:

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 28.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.13, while it was recorded at 126.86 for the last single week of trading, and 121.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HCA Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +15.03. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 22.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $12,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 8.85%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,700 million, or 70.60% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,726,832, which is approximately 12.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,410,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.67 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly 0.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 24,225,182 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 27,328,140 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 184,405,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,958,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,033,078 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,928,122 shares during the same period.