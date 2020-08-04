Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] Stock trading around $1.54 per share: What’s Next?

Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: FORD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.31%. The company report on June 25, 2020 that Forward Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results.

Revenues of $7.9 million and Net loss of $1.4 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD), a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributer of carry and protective solutions, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, FORD stock rose by 41.28%.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.61 million, with 9.53 million shares outstanding and 6.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.65K shares, FORD stock reached a trading volume of 5992091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forward Industries Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FORD in the course of the last twelve months was 73.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FORD Stock Performance Analysis:

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.31. With this latest performance, FORD shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2940, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1155 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Forward Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.28 and a Gross Margin at +17.16. Forward Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.63.

Return on Total Capital for FORD is now -25.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.18. Additionally, FORD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] managed to generate an average of -$49,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Forward Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.50% of FORD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 677,876, which is approximately -3.616% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 456,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in FORD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.18 million in FORD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forward Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:FORD] by around 1,932 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 56,005 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,217,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,275,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,236 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 30,548 shares during the same period.